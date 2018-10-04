Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Motorola One Power: Specs Comparison

Android One had more success than expected, and this happened especially thanks to Xiaomi and Nokia, according to the latest report by Strategy Analytics. In case you lived in a cave for the last five years, Android One is a stock version of Google’s operating system providing a stock experience and faster updates. Below you will find an in-depth comparison between the most recent and important Android One devices in the market focused on the quality-price ratio: Xiaomi Mi A2, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Motorola One Power.

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Motorola One Power

Xiaomi Mi A2 Nokia 6.1 Plus Motorola One Power DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 158.7 x 75.4 x 7.3 mm 147.2 x 71 x 8 mm, 151 grams 156 x 76 x 8.4 mm, 205 grams DISPLAY 5.99 inches, 1080 x 216p (Full HD+), 403 ppi, LTPS IPS LCD 5.8 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), 432 ppi, 19:9 ratio, IPS LCD 6.2 inches, 1080 x 2246 pixels, 403 ppi, 18.7:9 ratio, LTPS IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz MEMORY 4 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM , 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD dedicated slot SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, Android One Android 8.1 Oreo, Android One Android 8.1 Oreo, Android One CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 12 +20 MP f/1.8 and f/1.8

20 MP f/2.2 front camera Dual 16 + 5 MP f/2.0 and f/2.4

16 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 16 + 5 MP f/1.8 and f/2.2

12 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 3000 mAh, Fast Charging with Quick Charge 3.0 or 4.0 3060 mAh, Fast Charging with Quick Charge 3.0 5000 mAh, Fast Charging 15W ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

Nokia 6.1 Plus is the device with the most modern and attractive design, and it is also the most compact device so it fits better in a pocket. It is the only device in the trio to feature a refined glass back beside its aluminum frame. Xiaomi Mi A2 and Motorola One Power have a full metal unibody design with the first having a better look on the rear side thanks to its U-shaped antenna bands.

Display

If you do not like the notch, then the best display for you is the one of Xiaomi Mi A2. On the other hand, if you do not mind about the presence of a notch and you like to have slimmer bezels, go for the Motorola One Power. Both are displays with a good viewing quality but not high-end ones. Nokia 6.1 Plus has a smaller display without the LTPS technology, so it is a bit worse for advanced users.

Specs & Software

Xiaomi Mi A2 is the most powerful device simply because it comes with a more powerful chipset. We are talking about the Snapdragon 660 by Qualcomm which is paired with up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. However, note that Xiaomi Mi A2 is the only one which does not feature a micro SD slot to expand the internal storage.

Camera

Xiaomi Mi A2 has also the best camera thanks to its outstanding rear setup. It sports two cameras with high resolutions and both the sensors have a bright f/1.8 aperture. This results in an incredible level of detail even when light conditions are not the best. Even the selfie camera is great with its 20 MP resolution. Motorola One Power takes the second place.

Battery

There is no challenge: Motorola One Power is much better. While Xiaomi Mi A2 and Nokia 6.1 Plus have just average batteries with capacities of 3000 and 3060 mAh (respectively), Motorola One Power has a monster 5000 mAh lithium unit which can easily last more than two days. This is the strongest point of this handset.

Price

When it comes to midrange phones, often the battery life makes the difference. I choose Motorola One Power as the winner of this comparison because of its huge battery, even though it is not the most popular handset and it carries the more expensive price tag (about €300/$345). The price tags of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Nokia 6.1 Plus are €220/$253 and €250/$288, respectively.

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Motorola One Power: PROs and CONS

Xiaomi Mi A2

PROs

Better hardware

Notchless display

Better camera department

Affordable price

CONS

No micro SD

Nokia 6.1 Plus

PROs

Good design

Great performance

Good price

Compact design

CONS

Smaller battery

Motorola One Power

PROs

Splash resistant

Big display

Bigger battery

Nice cameras

CONS