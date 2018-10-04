Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Motorola One Power: Specs Comparison
by ago0
Android One had more success than expected, and this happened especially thanks to Xiaomi and Nokia, according to the latest report by Strategy Analytics. In case you lived in a cave for the last five years, Android One is a stock version of Google’s operating system providing a stock experience and faster updates. Below you will find an in-depth comparison between the most recent and important Android One devices in the market focused on the quality-price ratio: Xiaomi Mi A2, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Motorola One Power.
Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Motorola One Power
|Xiaomi Mi A2
|Nokia 6.1 Plus
|Motorola One Power
|DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
|158.7 x 75.4 x 7.3 mm
|147.2 x 71 x 8 mm, 151 grams
|156 x 76 x 8.4 mm, 205 grams
|DISPLAY
|5.99 inches, 1080 x 216p (Full HD+), 403 ppi, LTPS IPS LCD
|5.8 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), 432 ppi, 19:9 ratio, IPS LCD
|6.2 inches, 1080 x 2246 pixels, 403 ppi, 18.7:9 ratio, LTPS IPS LCD
|PROCESSOR
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz
|MEMORY
|4 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB
|4 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot
|3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM , 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD dedicated slot
|SOFTWARE
|Android 8.1 Oreo, Android One
|Android 8.1 Oreo, Android One
|Android 8.1 Oreo, Android One
|CONNECTIVITY
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS
|CAMERA
|Dual 12 +20 MP f/1.8 and f/1.8
20 MP f/2.2 front camera
|Dual 16 + 5 MP f/2.0 and f/2.4
16 MP f/2.0 front camera
|Dual 16 + 5 MP f/1.8 and f/2.2
12 MP f/2.0 front camera
|BATTERY
|3000 mAh, Fast Charging with Quick Charge 3.0 or 4.0
|3060 mAh, Fast Charging with Quick Charge 3.0
|5000 mAh, Fast Charging 15W
|ADDITIONAL FEATURES
|Dual SIM slot
|Hybrid Dual SIM slot
|Dual SIM slot
Design
Nokia 6.1 Plus is the device with the most modern and attractive design, and it is also the most compact device so it fits better in a pocket. It is the only device in the trio to feature a refined glass back beside its aluminum frame. Xiaomi Mi A2 and Motorola One Power have a full metal unibody design with the first having a better look on the rear side thanks to its U-shaped antenna bands.
Display
If you do not like the notch, then the best display for you is the one of Xiaomi Mi A2. On the other hand, if you do not mind about the presence of a notch and you like to have slimmer bezels, go for the Motorola One Power. Both are displays with a good viewing quality but not high-end ones. Nokia 6.1 Plus has a smaller display without the LTPS technology, so it is a bit worse for advanced users.
Specs & Software
Xiaomi Mi A2 is the most powerful device simply because it comes with a more powerful chipset. We are talking about the Snapdragon 660 by Qualcomm which is paired with up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. However, note that Xiaomi Mi A2 is the only one which does not feature a micro SD slot to expand the internal storage.
Camera
Xiaomi Mi A2 has also the best camera thanks to its outstanding rear setup. It sports two cameras with high resolutions and both the sensors have a bright f/1.8 aperture. This results in an incredible level of detail even when light conditions are not the best. Even the selfie camera is great with its 20 MP resolution. Motorola One Power takes the second place.
Battery
There is no challenge: Motorola One Power is much better. While Xiaomi Mi A2 and Nokia 6.1 Plus have just average batteries with capacities of 3000 and 3060 mAh (respectively), Motorola One Power has a monster 5000 mAh lithium unit which can easily last more than two days. This is the strongest point of this handset.
Price
When it comes to midrange phones, often the battery life makes the difference. I choose Motorola One Power as the winner of this comparison because of its huge battery, even though it is not the most popular handset and it carries the more expensive price tag (about €300/$345). The price tags of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Nokia 6.1 Plus are €220/$253 and €250/$288, respectively.
Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Motorola One Power: PROs and CONS
Xiaomi Mi A2
PROs
- Better hardware
- Notchless display
- Better camera department
- Affordable price
CONS
- No micro SD
Nokia 6.1 Plus
PROs
- Good design
- Great performance
- Good price
- Compact design
CONS
- Smaller battery
Motorola One Power
PROs
- Splash resistant
- Big display
- Bigger battery
- Nice cameras
CONS
- Higher price