Motorola One Power to go on sale in India tomorrow for Rs. 15,999 ($217)

Last week, Motorola launched its latest smartphone in the Indian market — Motorola One Power, for a price of Rs. 15,999 that roughly converts to $217. The smartphone will now be available for purchase in India from tomorrow, exclusively through Flipkart, in Black color.

To remind you of the specifications, the Motorola One Power comes with a 6.2-inch Max Vision Full HD+ IPS display having a screen resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU. In India, only the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage has been launched. The company has not launched the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model.

In the camera department, the phone features a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front side, it comes equipped with a 12-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

There’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and has P2i water-repellent nanocoating. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, and GPS + GLONASS. Being a part of the Android One program, the smartphone runs on the stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box.

The company has also promised Android 9.0 Pie update by the end of this year as well as next major Android Q update for the phone. The handset is powered by a 5,000mAh battery which also supports TurboPower fast charging technology.