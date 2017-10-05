Honor Play Pad 2 Launches As MediaPad T3 and MediaPad T3 10 in India

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Earlier today, Huawei Honor announced the Honor 9i for the Indian market. It also launched two new tablets – the MediaPad T3 and the MediaPad T3 10. If you have been following Honor’s tablet launches this year, then you should know that these tablets are a rebranded Honor Play Pad 2.

The MediaPad T3 has an 8-inch 1280 x 800 display. There is a Snapdragon 425 and an Adreno 308 GPU powering it. Unlike the 8-inch version of the Play Pad 2, the MediaPad T3 comes in only a 2GB RAM + 16GB model. There is a MicroSD card slot for expansion.

The T3 has a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front facing camera. There is no LED on both sides, so don’t expect to take decent pictures in a dark environment.

The MediaPad T3 comes with EMUI 5.1 based on Android Nougat. There is a 4,800mAh battery under the hood and a micro USB port for charging. You also get a 3.5mm audio jack.

The MediaPad T3 10 only differs in two ways – it has a 9.6-inch 1280 x 800 display and comes in 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM models. The rest of the features are the same as the smaller model.

The MediaPad T3 and MediaPad T3 10 both have a single nano SIM slot that supports LTE networks and voice calling. The PlayPad 2 they are based on has a Wi-Fi only version in addition to a 4G model.

The 8-inch MediaPad T3 will sell for INR 12,999 (~$199). The 2GB RAM MediaPad T3 10 has a INR 14,999 (~$230) price tag while the 3GB RAM model will sell for INR 16,999 (~$260). However, Flipkart is offering a INR 2,000 (~$30) discount on both models of the Mediapad T3 10.

