Honor Releases Poster Teasing Honor 7X Launch Scheduled For October 11

Huawei’s elite Honor brand has released a poster which teases the launch of the Honor 7X on October 11. The Honor 7X has in the past appeared online in leaks and was first thought to be named Honor V9 Mini due to its closeness in design to the Honor V9 launched earlier this year.

Previous leaks have revealed that the Honor 7X would feature a dual rear camera setup and we had even seen what could be the sample photo captured by the Honor 7X’s dual cameras. Apart from dual cameras, the latest teaser poster also suggests that the Honor model would come with a full-screen design. If this happens to be real, Huawei would be bringing the trending Full-screen design to the mid-range segment in addition to the flagship Mate 10 Pro that is coming with a full-screen design.

Previous leaks have shown that the Huawei Honor 7X would feature a full metallic body with a USB-C port. The device will also pack a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a design similar to the Honor V9 but would likely have a size slightly smaller than the 5.9-inch display the Honor V9 features. Other details are still sketchy as at this moment but we’ll bring you more as they emerge.