HTC U11 Plus Concept Renders Surface to Reveal Marvelous Full Screen Design

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

HTC is speculated to launch a couple of smartphones such as Ocean Master, Ocean Life, Ocean Harmony and HTC U11 Life before the end of 2017. Recent reports suggest that the Ocean Master is the codename of HTC U11 Plus flagship smartphone. Some of the key specs of the smartphone have already surfaced. Waqar Khan who is known for designing concept renders of popular smartphones has created concept model of the HTC U11 Plus.

The realistic looking HTC U11 Plus concept renders reveal its marvelous full screen design. As it can be seen in the concept renders, the U11 Plus has a large-sized screen that is flanked with very slim bezels on its four sides. The rear side of the smartphone features a camera and fingerprint reader. The backside of the phone features a glass panel that appears to be curved at all the four edges.

Previous reports have revealed that the HTC U11 Plus will be fitted with a 5.99-inch display. It is expected to support an aspect ratio of 18:9 and QHD+ resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 pixels. The Snapdragon 835 chipset is expected to power the smartphone.

Read More: Its A Done Deal! Google Buys HTC’s “Powered by HTC” R&D Division For $1.1 billion

The base model of the HTC U11 Plus is rumored to include 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The highest configuration model is expected to feature 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Other speculated features of the smartphone include 12-megpaixel rear camera, 8-megapixel selfie camera and Quick Charge 3.0.

Like the HTC U11, the Plus edition is pegged to arrive with pressure-sensitive squeezable frame. It is rumored to wear an IP68 certified chassis. Rumors are rife that the HTC U11 Plus may get unveiled on Nov. 11.

HTC seems to have a busy schedule for the last quarter of this year. The Ocean Lite is also expected to get announced in November. The Ocean Harmony is speculated to break cover in December. In the next week, Google will be unleashing the HTC-made Pixel 2 and LG-made Pixel 2 XL smartphones. The Taiwanese company is also rumored to launch an Android One version of its upcoming HTC U11 Life smartphone.