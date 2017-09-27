Hisense A2 Pro Pricing Revealed, Now On Sale on JD.com

Hisense announced its latest dual-screen smartphone dubbed A2 Pro in China a couple of days back. The device was immediately available for reservation of JD.com but the price wasn’t announced. The Hisense A2 Pro has now got its price tag unmasked as it goes on sale today on Jingdong and it comes in cheaper than the 3699 Yuan- Yotaphone 3. The A2 Pro will sell for 2,999 Yuan (~$451) which is about 700 Yuan lower than the price of the Yota 3.

The Hisense A2 Pro features a dual screen setup comprised of a 5.5-inch AMOLED display and a 5.2-inch e-ink secondary display at the rear which is similar to what the Yota 3 features. However, the Yota3 comes with a superior specs lineup than the A2 Pro, thus justifying its higher price tag.

As a reminder, the Hisense A2 Pro features a Full HD display with 2.5D curved glass at the front. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor backed by 4GB of RAM and there is 64GB of storage onboard. On the camera end, the device packs a 12MP Sony IMX386 flagship sensor at the rear which should team up properly with the powerful processor to deliver shots with vivid clarity. In addition, the A2 Pro packs a decent 3,090mAh battery and has support for dual SIM cards/ dual standby. It comes with a fingerprint sensor which is located on the side of the device. The A2 Pro is now on sale on Hisense official flagship store on Jingdong.