Hisense A2 Pro Packing a 5.5-inch AMOLED & 5.2-inch e-ink Secondary Display Launched

Whenever there is a discussion about dual screen phones, what readily comes to mind is the Yotaphone series. Although Meizu utilized the same design on its latest flagship Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus, there are marked differences like the smaller-sized secondary display and the use of OLED on the rear instead of e-ink display panel. What you probably don’t know is that Chinese electronics manufacturer Hisense has got a phone with a screen design similar to Yotaphone. Hisense A2 has been in the market priced around 2,599 Yuan but the tech company has just unveiled its latest model dubbed Hisense A2 Pro.

The Hisense A2 Pro features a 5.5-inch FHD AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass at the front while there is a 5.2-inch e-ink display at the rear just like the latest Yota 3. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor backed by 4GB of RAM and there is 64GB of storage onboard. On the camera end, the device packs a 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor at the rear which should team up properly with the powerful processor to deliver a nice picture quality. The device equally sports a 16MP front camera which should ensure selfies are well-taken care of.

Read Also: Hisense H10 Now Official: 20MP Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 430 & ¥2299 ($339) Price

Further, the Hisense A2 Pro packs a decent 3,090mAh battery and has support for dual SIM cards/ dual standby. It comes with a fingerprint sensor which is located on the side of the device. The A2 Pro is already opened for booking on Jingdong and would go on sale on September 26. Unfortunately, there is no price tag attached to it just yet.

(source)