Nokia 2 Likely to Launch in November; May Arrive with New Nokia Phone

Nokia 2 that is still under the wraps is rumored to arrive as the cheapest smartphone from HMD Global. A screenshot showing a conversation between a fan and a representative from Nokia Myanmar has revealed that the Nokia 2 will be arriving in Myanmar in November.

Nokia 2 is rumored to arrive in two chipset models. Some markets are expected to get the Snapdragon 212 / 210 model whereas others are pegged to get MediaTek variant. There is no confirmation on which variant would be arriving in Myanmar.

Since the legitimacy of the above the screenshot cannot be confirmed, it can’t be said that the handset would be indeed arriving in November in Myanmar and other markets. It is also speculated that the Nokia 2 may get unveiled on Oct. 5 as a leaked render of the phone had carried the date on its screen.

Previous reports have revealed that the Nokia 2 would be arriving with a 5-inch display that would be supporting an HD resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixel. The SoC of the smartphone is speculated to be supported by 1 GB of RAM. It is expected to house a 4,000mAh battery.

The Nokia 2 is expected to feature an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. Since the smartphone has been certified by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S., it seems that its arrival is close at hand.

In related news, two new Nokia smartphones with model numbers TA-1041 and TA-1042 have received 3C (China Compulsory Certification) approval in China. These smartpho`nes are enabled fast charging feature. Among the Nokia phones that have launched this year, only the Nokia 8 carries support for quick charging.

The inclusion of fast charging suggests that TA-1041 and TA-1042 may not be entry-level smartphones. Well known leakster Roland Quandt, has claimed that the HMD Global will be also launching another Nokia phone apart from the Nokia 2. Speculations are rife that the TA-1041 and TA-1042 could be Nokia 9 or Nokia 7.

The Nokia 9 is speculated as an advanced version of the Nokia 8 flagship that will arrive with a full screen or dual edge curve design and dual rear cameras. There is no information available on Nokia 7, but it is now rumored to be stripped down version of the Nokia 8.

