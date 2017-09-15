Nokia 2 Renders Reveals Design; Launching on October 5?

Nokia 2 is an entry-level smartphone from HMD Global that is expected to soon in the near future. The design of the smartphone has already been revealed through previously seen renders. However, well-known leakster has shared fresh renders of the smartphone in two color variants. The renders hint that the smartphone may get unveiled on Oct. 5.

As it can be seen in the above renders, the Nokia 2 would be probably coming in Black and Silver models. It does not feature a fingerprint reader and has a simplistic design with thick bezels around the display. The handset seems to be graced with polycarbonate chassis with rounded corners. Nokia 2 seems to be the first smartphone from the company to sport on-screen navigation buttons. The rear side of the smartphone has a camera, an LED flash and an external speaker.

Previous reports have revealed that the Nokia 2’s dimensions are similar to Nokia 3. The upcoming entry-level phone from the Finnish firm is expected to house a 5-inch HD display. It is likely to come in Snapdragon 212 (or 210) and MediaTek chipset versions for different markets. The chipset of the Nokia 2 is speculated to be accompanied by 1 GB of RAM. Moreover, the handset is also rumored to arrive in single-SIM and dual-SIM editions.

It is expected to arrive loaded with near-stock edition of Android 7.0 Nougat. The rear side of the phone may feature an 8-megapixel camera and it is tipped to house a 5-megapixel frontal shooter. A 4,000mAh mammoth battery is expected to power the Nokia 2.

In the previous month, HMD Global had unveiled the Nokia 8 flagship phone on Aug. 16. Since the Nokia 2 had already acquired FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification before the launch of Nokia 8, the rumor mill had speculated that both smartphones would be unveiled on the same date.

HMD Global is still silent on the launch date of the Nokia 2. However, looking on the date mentioned on the above renders, it appears that Nokia 5 may get unveiled on Oct. 5. As far as pricing is concerned, it is expected to be cheaper than Nokia 3 that is available for about $160. The Finnish firm is expected to make an official statement on its arrival very soon. The company is also rumored to be prepping on the launch of bezel-less Nokia 9 flagship that is expected to break cover before the end of 2017.