Nokia 9 Concept Video Shows Off Its Thin Bezels & Dual Cameras

HMD Global announced the Nokia 8 which is its first flagship Android phone since the return of the brand, about three weeks back. Th device featured a Snapdragon 835 processor as well as a Carl Zeiss camera among others. However, the Nokia 8’s design left some fans disappointed due to its close semblance to Nokia’s previous mid-range Nokia 6 which also looked like the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3. Apart from the dual cameras at the rear and a couple of other features, the Nokia 8 doesn’t look too spectacular for a flagship, it’s first at that.Nokia 9

Well, no need seething about the Nokia 9, just look forward to the next flagship Nokia 9. There is no chance we’d be seeing that anytime soon because the Nokia 8 is yet to even full roll out and go up for sale. But a Nokia 9 Concept video has popped up online cooked up by Concept Creators. The Concept video reveals a device with very thin bezels with side bezels completely absent. The Nokia 9 Concept also features a curved glass on top of its display. This gives the sides of the phone some bit of curvature and that is easily noticeable in the provided video. The Nokia 9 in question also doesn’t have any buttons up at the front as it features on-screen keys. The capacitive keys are all located on the right side of the device.

The Nokia 9 Concept suggests that Nokia may likely continue its parley with Carl Zeiss on the Nokia 9 as it features a vertically aligned 13MP dual camera setup on the back (Zeiss’ optics) with dual-tone LED flash just below the cameras. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack located at the very top while it uses the Type-C port located on the bottom edge. You can check out other features from the Concept video below.

