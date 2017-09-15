Android 8.0 Oreo Update for 12 Motorola Smartphones Confirmed

In the past weeks, several smartphone OEMs such as BlackBerry, HTC, Nokia, Huawei and Sony have confirmed on the smartphones that will be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo. Today, Motorola has also confirmed on the list of smartphones that will be getting the Oreo upgrade.

Motorola has released several smartphones in this year and 2016. However, the Android 8.0 Oreo will not be coming to a couple of handsets. Below mentioned Motorola smartphones would be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo:

Moto Z

Moto Z Droid

Moto Z Force Droid

Moto Z Play

Moto Z Play Droid

Moto Z2 Play

Moto Z2 Force Edition

Moto X4

Moto G5

Moto G5 Plus

Moto G5S

Moto G5S Plus

Motorola has mentioned on its official blog that the software rollout will begin this fall. The Moto E4, E4 Plus, Moto C and Moto C Plus smartphones that were released this year are not present on the above list which indicates that these phones may not receive Android 8.0 Oreo update.

Moto G4, Moto G4 Play and Moto G4 Plus were launched in May last year with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. These handsets have already Nougat update. However, it seems that even though they are over 1-year old devices, they may not be upgraded to Android 8.0. Hence, they are not listed above.

Motorola is rumored to be working on an Android One version of the Moto X4 smartphone and it is rumored to be aimed towards the U.S. markets. This smartphone is also expected to get the Oreo upgrade. In the U.S. Verizon is confirmed to release Android 8.0 Oreo update for Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z Force, Moto Z and Moto Z Play. Their unlocked versions are also confirmed to receive Android 8 update.

AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile are also going to release Oreo update for Moto Z2 Force. AT&T and T-Mobile will also release Android 8.0 firmware to Moto Z. Lastly, the unlocked versions Moo G5, Moto G5 Plus, Moto G5S and Moto GS5 Plus are also going to receive the software update.

