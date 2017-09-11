Android 8.0 Oreo Customs ROMS Arrives for Popular Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Motorola Phones & More

Android 8.0 Oreo was officially unveiled on Aug. 21 and since then a couple of smartphone OEMs like BlackBerry, HTC, Nokia and Sony have confirmed on the devices that will be upgraded to the newest Android version. The Android 8.0 will be arriving preinstalled on the forthcoming smartphones and it will be available as the first or second major update for the existing smartphones. It means several smartphones from 2015 and older smartphone are unlikely to receive the official Android 8.0 Oreo update. However, Android 8.0 can be installed unofficially on numerous smartphones through custom ROMS.

XDA Developers has the biggest community collection of Android 8.0 custom ROMS. The list of devices for which AOSP Oreo and Lineage OS 15 ROMs are available is updated regularly. Some of the ROMs that have been made may not function in a very stable manner.

Read More: Android 8.0 Oreo OTA Update Now Available for Android Beta Program Devices; How to Get it Now?

ASUS ZenFone 5, LG Nexus 5, Motorola Nexus 6, OnePlus One, OnePlus 5 (on experimental basis), Sony Xperia SP, Xperia T, Xperia TX, Xperia V, Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy Note 10.1 2014, Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 Snapdragon edition, Mi Max, Mi 3, Mi 4 and Mi 5 are the handsets for which the AOSP Oreo is available.

ASUS ZenFone 2 Laser, ZenFone Selfie, HTC One M8, One M8 Dual SIM, LeEco Le Max 2, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus, Moto X 2014, Moto E (2015), Moto G and 4G models from 2013, Moto G 2014 LTE, Moto G 2015, Moto G5 Plus, HTC Nexus 9 WiFi, OnePlus X, OnePlus 2, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, Samsung Galaxy Tab S2, Sony Xperia M2, Xiaomi Redmi 3, Redmi Note 4, Mi 4C, Mi 5S, Mi 5S Plus and Yu Yunique are some of the popular smartphones for which the Lineage OS 15.0 is available.

Android 8.0 Oreo is now seeding to Nexus 5X, Nexus 6X, Nexus Player, Pixel C, Pixel and Pixel XL devices. However, the upcoming Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be the first smartphones to arrive preinstalled with the latest Android version. Moreover, the Pixel 2 duo are expected to carry some new features that are not available on the existing version of Android 8.0. The rumor mill has already revealed plenty of information on the specifications of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 duo. Both phones are expected to debut on Oct. 5.

(sources)