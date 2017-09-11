Alleged Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Leaked Image Surface Few Hours Before its Debut

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 and the Mi Note 3 smartphones are going to be unveiled later today. The rumor mill has revealed plenty of details on both smartphones in the recent weeks. Now a fresh image of what appears to be the Mi MIX 2 has surfaced on Chines microblogging site, Weibo. The new image reveals the full-frontal view of the alleged phone.

Like the previously seen leaked images and renders of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, the new image shows it will be boasting a larger screen space than its predecessor as the bottom bezel has also become slimmer.

At the right corner of the bottom bezel is the selfie snapper. The right edge of the phone has the volume controllers and Power button. There are no buttons on the left side of the phone. The top and bottom sides of the smartphone is not visible in the image. Hence, it is difficult to determine whether the Chinese manufacturer has decided to axe the 3.5mm audio jack. The bottom side is likely to feature a USB-C port.

The original Xiaomi Mi MIX has a 6.4-inch screen, but recent reports have revealed that the successor phone may house a smaller display of 6.2 inches. The Snapdragon 835 chipset will be present under is hood.

An image of the box package of the Mi MIX 2 has revealed that the smartphone would be available with 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The handset is also expected to be available in 128 GB storage model. Speculations have it that it would be featuring a 4,500mAh battery. Also, it will be arriving preinstalled with the latest MIUI 9.

As Xiaomi had announced the Mi MIX concept phone and Mi Note 2 at the same launch last year, this time too it is expected to unveil the Mi MIX 2 and Mi Note 3 together. Last year’s Mi Note 2 came with flagship specs. Leaked information has revealed that the Mi Note 3 could be an upper mid-range phone as it will be driven by Snapdragon 660 SoC. The chipset of the Mi Note 3 is expected to be coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Other sources have revealed that the Chinese manufacturer would be also unveiling a new laptop that is reportedly called Mi Notebook Pro. Several details on its specifications have also surfaced.

