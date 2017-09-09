Live Images of Mi Note 3 Retail Box Leaks, Confirms Snapdragon 660 Processor

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Barely 24 hours after we covered the leaked specification details of the Mi Note 3, live images of its retail box have been posted online. The pictures posted on Twitter by @mmddj_china confirm some of the specs revealed yesterday, key being the choice of processor.

The retail box is black and is sealed, so this is probably a unit shipped out to licensed retailers ahead of the launch or a unit from Xiaomi’s own store. The design isn’t fancy like that of previous Mi phones. It doesn’t even have an image of the phone on it. The only other phone we have seen with a similar retail box is the Redmi Note 5A.

The second image which shows the back of of the box is where the action is. The most important detail is the processor which is listed as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 mobile platform. Other key details mentioned include the RAM and storage which are 6GB and 128GB respectively.

The retail box also confirms that the Mi Note 3 will have a 16MP front facing camera, dual rear cameras and a glass body. It will also ditch the 3.5 mm audio jack as there is a Type-C to audio jack adapter in the box.

The only specification details from yesterday not listed are the display size, battery capacity, rear camera configuration, and presence of NFC.

The Mi Note 3 launches on Monday September 11, alongside the bezel-less Mi MIX 2.

Now that you know that the Mi Note 3 is a less powerful albeit larger variant of the Mi 6, would you still buy it?

