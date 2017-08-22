Android 8.0 Oreo OTA Update Now Available for Android Beta Program Devices; How to Get it Now?

Android 8.0 Oreo is now official and its system images have been made available by Google for devices such as Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player and Google Pixel C. The flashing instructions are available here. Users are required to perform the backup of their devices before installing Android 8.0 Oreo through system images. The search engine giant has also released Android 8.0 Oreo OTA updates for the devices that have enrolled in Android Beta Program.

Installing Android 8.0 Oreo manually through system images may not be convenient for all even though Google is offering a hassle-free installation process now. The easiest way to get the Android 8.0 Oreo before it is officially released by the carrier or the smartphone vendor is by joining the Android Beta program.

Users of Google Pixel XL have claimed that updating to Android O from Developer Preview 4 has been unsuccessful. However, Google seems to have resolved the issue. The OTA update is available without any problem for Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X smartphones enrolled in Android Beta Program.

Fixed now. We had a signing issue for beta users. — Dave Burke (@davey_burke) August 22, 2017

Users can now get Android O by visiting this page and signing in with a Google account. Users can then click on “Enroll Device” button present next to the image of the device. It will then check for an available update. At any time, users can unenroll by visiting the same page to unenroll the device if they wish to go to back a stable build.

As far as Android 8.0 Oreo OTA updates without Android Beta Program is concerned, Google has confirmed that carriers have started testing the software update for Google Pixel, Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P phones. Once the carriers are done with testing process, the update will be soon made available to these devices. The OTA update process will begin in phases and it will be gradually coming to supported devices from various brands. The Android O update for Google Pixel C and Nexus Player will be also made available soon.

Google will be also releasing AOSP build for Android 8.0 Oreo that will allow developers to prepare custom ROM. The search engine giant has also confirmed that devices from various OEMs like Essential, General Mobile, HMD Global Home of Nokia Phones, Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Sharp and Sony will be getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update before the end of 2017.

