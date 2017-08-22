Google Assistant Enabled Headphones Codenamed as Bisto Rumored to be in Works

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Google has released the latest version of Google app on the Play Store. The APK teardown of the latest Google app with version 7.10 has revealed that Google could be working on Google Assistant enabled headphones. The alleged headphones are codenamed as Bisto

The Bisto codename had first appeared in April in the strings of the beta version of 7.0 Google app. At that time, it was speculated as portable audio device. Its references were removed, but it returned again earlier in this month which suggested that it could be referring to a pair of headphones. Here is a reference from the code of the latest Google app that clearly hints the upcoming Google Assistant enabled headphones codenamed as Bisto.

<string name=”bisto_magic_pairing_assistant_prop_text”>”Your headphones have the Google Assistant. Ask it questions. Tell it to do things. It’s your own personal Google, always ready to help.”</string>

Its seems that users will be able to ask queries through the mic of Bisto headphones and Google Assistant will provide answers along with their alerts. Users will be also able to reply to notifications through verbal responses. The headphones are also expected to come with a Google Assistant button as well as another button at the top.

One of the strings provides some information on directions by stating: “To hear them, press the Google Assistant button. Press the Google Assistant button. To hear them, press and hold the top button. Press and hold the top button.” The Google Assistant button can be long pressed to talk to the headphone and the top button can be used to for enabling verbal alerts.

Another string reveals some troubleshooting information: “Your headphones won’t be available for a few minutes. Try restarting your headphones. To troubleshoot, visit the Help Center. Can’t update headphones. Bisto firmware update New features and fixes are available. Your headphones have been updated and are ready to use,” Other strings contain information for setup and update process for Google Bisto headphones.

There is no information on the release date of the Google Bisto headphones. Also, it is not known how much the Google Assistant enabled earphones would be costing.

It seems that the Google Assistant enabled Bisto may run on Android Wear. Speculations are rife that the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 smartphones would be unveiling in October this year. The search engine giant is expected to announce an advanced Chromebook and mini Google Home. It is likely that Google may announce Bisto headphones in October alongside the Pixel 2 duo. More information on the rumored headphones from Google are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

