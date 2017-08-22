Motorola Moto X4 Appears in Two Images Along with Specs Sheet

Homatelecom, an official distributor of Motorola Mobility and Lenovo in Iran has revealed two images of the what appears to be Moto X4 smartphone. The alleged smartphone is expected to get unveiled on Thursday this week.

The first image shows the backside of the alleged Moto X4 with its dual cameras and the M logo. The two camera lenses can be sitting in a horizontal design inside a circular camera housing along with dual-LED flash. The previous images of the Moto X4 have revealed that the smartphone features a glossy body. However, the alleged Moto X4 in the new images shared by Homatelecom appears to have a matte finish. The smartphone does not feature pins for connecting MotoMods accessories.



The other image shows the smartphone sitting on a stand alongside a brochure of the phone. The image shows a card that lists the specifications of the alleged Moto X4. It reveals that it will be a dual SIM smartphone that will come with support for nano-sized SIM cards and dual stand-by.

It features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display that supports a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and a pixel density of 424 ppi. The listing does not clearly mention the name of the chipset present inside the phone. However, it reveals that the phone is powered by Cortex A53 octa-core processor that features a 2.2 GHz. It seems that the smartphone is driven by Snapdragon 630 chipset. It features an internal storage of 32 GB and it will be coming in 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants.

The specs sheet does not mention another storage model for the Moto X4. Rumors have revealed that the Moto X4 would be also available in 64 GB model. It is likely that Iran may not be receiving the 64 GB Moto X4.

It features 12-megapixel dual rear cameras sensors that is coupled with features like autofocus, touch focus, face detection, panorama, auto HDR and full HD video shooting at 30 fps. The frontside of the smartphone features 16-megapixel camera that also supports full HD video recording at 30 fps. It will be packed with a 3,000mAh battery.

Motorola has confirmed that it would be holding a launch event on Aug. 24 in Brazil. Speculations have it that the Moto X4 would be getting official at the upcoming launch event.

(source|via)

