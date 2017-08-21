New Images Show The Moto X4 In Blue Ahead of August 24 Release

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Motorola has released a phone for nearly all its series save for two, the X and the M series. Although the Moto M series was created just last year and has only device, folks are more excited about the Moto X series. Up until 2015, the Moto X was Motorola’s flagship line and has now been replaced by the Moto Z. After a one year break, Lenovo is bringing back the series with the Moto X4.

The Moto X4 will launch as an upper mid-range smartphone, boasting features found in flagships. It will have a metal and glass body, dual rear cameras and even an IP68 rating. The release date for the Moto X4 is put at August 24. Just a few days before that, live photos of the device have been posted online.

The variant in the images is navy blue and looks pretty good. The first image shows the front of the device. The Moto X4 has a pill-shaped home button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner. It also has on-screen buttons. The UI is nearly stock Android like other Moto phones.

The back is a little more exciting as we can see the dual rear cameras. The camera housing is similar to that of the other Moto phones released this year with its circular but raised design. The sensors are positioned side by side and the LED flash is at the top.

Beneath the cameras lie the Moto logo under a layer of glass that is curved at the sides.

The Moto X4 will launch with 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, and a Snapdragon 630 SoC. There will also be a 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM model. It will have a 3,000mAh battery and run Android Nougat. The rear cameras are a combination of a 12MP RGB sensor and an 8MP wide-angle lens sensor. The selfie camera is put at 16MP.

The Moto X4 is speculated to sell for €350 in Europe and around $400 in the United States.

