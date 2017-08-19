Patent Reveals Motorola Is Working On A Self-Healing Display

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Moto Z2 Force was released last month and it brings new features such as dual rear cameras, a faster processor and Motorola’s signature ShatterShield display.

The ShatterShield display was first announced a couple of years ago in the DROID Turbo 2. Instead of using glass substrate for the display, Motorola swapped it for a plastic substrate that prevents the screen from damage when it hits the ground.

The ShatterShield display on the the Moto Z2 Force has gotten negative reviews due to the fact that it is easily prone to scratches. Motorola plans to change that and is reported to be working on a display that heals itself. This reminds us of the LG G Flex‘ self-healing back.

Motorola has been granted a patent for a smart glass technology that uses a “memory” glass-like polymer that remembers its original shape and reverts back to it. The interesting part is that it isn’t just a hardware process. The software side includes the phone detecting if there is a crack on the screen, prompting a healing process, and when accepted begins the repair.

The user will be requested to suspend usage of the phone for the time being. A thermal element control then heats up the damaged area of the display, causing the molecules to move back into shape. Motorola says the healing process isn’t 100% efficient but does manages to restore it to a certain level.

There is no info on when the technology will finally hit the market. So don’t go raising your hopes.

