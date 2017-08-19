The Nokia 8 Will Sell For Less In Europe Than Previously Announced

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

HMD Global announced a few days ago its first Android-powered flagship, the Nokia 8. The Nokia 8 was announced with a price tag of about €600 but retailers are selling it for a little less.

In Germany, the Nokia 8 can be gotten for €577 on O2 and €579 on Mobilcom Debitel. If you pre-order it from O2, you also get a free Nokia Steel smartwatch worth €129.95.

Russian mobile operator, Megafon has the Nokia 8 in all the four color variants for 39,990 Rubles (∼€577) when you pre-order it. Depending on where you purchase it, you should get it for about €20 less than the announced price. Do note that the above prices are for the 4GB RAM + 64GB model.

The Nokia 8 has a 5.3-inch 2560 x 1440 display. It comes with either 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM.

The highlight of the phone is its dual 13MP rear cameras with Carl Zeiss lens, OIS, PDAF and laser focus. Up front is another 13MP rear camera for selfies and bothies. The phone also has a feature called Nokia Ozo Audio that includes 360° surround sound when you record and preserves it even after uploading to social media channels.

The Nokia 8 runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, has Bluetooth 5.0, USB C 3.1, and comes in single SIM and dual SIM variants. Under the 6000 series aluminium body is a 3090mAh battery.

Other features include an IP54 rating meaning its splash-proof; NFC, a front fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack.

