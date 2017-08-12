Moto X4 Real Photo Leaks As Launch Draws Closer

Lenovo’s Motorola is expected to launch a number of smartphones this year and one of the phones expected is the Moto X4. The Moto X4 commands some level of interest due to the fact that the X series hasn’t had a new addition since 2015 and from earlier leaked photos, the X4 promises to come with a sleek design. We now have a more distinct photo of the X4 showing the device both from the front and back.

The Moto X4 is a mid-range device but the photo in question shows a well-designed, premium look that I dare say resembles a flagship model. The design is patently Motorola’s as it resembles what the company had done in the past with the front physical home button which will double as a fingerprint sensor, a common feature on almost all Moto models. The exception thing on the design is the rear camera. At the rear, the device features a unique camera design where there is a dual camera setup with the cameras and flash lying inside a round enclosure which protrudes from the body forming a slight bump at the rear. The dual cameras are in a horizontal alignment with the LED flash sitting at the top in between the two cameras.

The Moto X4 is expected to come with a metal body and the specs have already been revealed to include a 5.2-inch Full HD display with Gorilla Glass protection. The device is expected to feature a Snapdragon 630 processor and that would be backed by a 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. Some models will have 4GB RAM + 64GB storage onboard. There are speculations that the device will pack a Snapdragon 660 chip but that may likely not happen. The Moto X4 will also be IP68 dust and water resistant.

Other expected specifications include a 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture and 1.0µm pixel size, which Motorola touts as capable of shooting 4k video at 30 frames per second or Full HD video at 60 frames per second. The selfie camera is also said to be designed for ultra low-light selfies and will come with an Adaptive Low Light mode. At the rear, there will be a 12 MP + 8 MP dual camera setup with dual-tone LED flash and Phase Detection Autofocus as well as the ability to add depth of field effects, like most other dual camera devices. Also, the device will run on Android 7.1.1 OS and a 3,000mAh non-removable battery with TurboCharging feature. Although the X4 is tipped for release in the fourth quarter, no official date has been disclosed.

(source)

