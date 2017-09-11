Galaxy Note 8 Hong Kong Prices Cheaper Than The Expected Price In China

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was launched about three weeks ago in the U.S and is expected to go n sale on September 13, a day after the iPhone 8 and others are launched. There are talks that it would go official in China on September 29 and although Samsung is yet to officially reveal the price of the Galaxy Note 8, it is rumored to be more than 7,000 Yuan (around $1076) for the top variant. The device is expected to come with a price of 6,088 Yuan (~$915) in China for the 6GB base variant.

The Galaxy Note 8 recommended retail prices for Hong Kong has been revealed and it looks like it will be a lot less than the price in China. Of course, both prices are expected to be a little lower than what it will sell in the U.S. There is news that the Samsung Note 8 will be launched in Hong Kong on September 13 while its sales would commence on September 29. The prices will be as follows;

6GB + 64GB: HK $ 6998, about 5,801 yuan

6GB + 128GB: HK $ 7698, about 6,382 yuan

6GB+ 256GB: HK $ 8198, about 6,797 yuan

The Galaxy Note 8 is Samsung’s most expensive model yet, with the price for its base model almost hitting $1,000 USD. So, we really don’t expect it to fall very far below what it will sell in other markets but Hong Kong is a smaller market than China so it may not have the same prices. Also, the prices may slightly vary across different markets all over the world.

As a reminder, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is equipped with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 2960 x 1440pixels resolution. The device comes with a Snapdragon 835 version as well as an Exynos 8895-powered model with 6GB RAM and 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options.There is also a 3,300mAh battery on board. The Note 8 also packs a 12MP wide angle + 12MP Telephoto camera Both lenses support OIS optical image stabilization which is the first in the world. In addition, it also supports 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom.

