Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Android 8.0 Oreo Update in Works; Beta Program May Begin Soon

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Couple of smartphone makers such as HTC, BlackBerry, Huawei, Nokia, and Sony have officially confirmed on the smartphones that would be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo. Fresh information suggest that Samsung too is working on Android 8.0 Oreo update for Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are expected to be the first smartphones from the South Korean company to receive the Android 8.0 upgrade. It appears that the Galaxy S8 duo could be getting the update soon as fresh reports have revealed that the first has begun the development of Oreo update for these phones.

The Android 8.0 Oreo firmware version G955FXXU1BQI1 may possibly arrive for the Galaxy S8 whereas the larger S8+ may receive the firmware version G950FXXU1BQI1. As of this writing, there is no information available on the exact timeline of the release of Android 8.0 Oreo upgrade for the Galaxy S8 duo.

Read More: Unlocked Galaxy S8 Active May Release Soon As SM-G892U Gets Wi-Fi Certification

Samsung is not very famous when it comes to quickly rolling out the latest version of Android to its smartphones and tablets. Google had officially announced the Android 7.0 Nougat on Aug. 23 and it took 143 days for Samsung to release the official software update for Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge in China and the U.K. It took 180 days for the Nougat update to arrive in the U.S. and T-Mobile was the first one to release it. Verizon was the last among the popular U.S. carriers to release the update few weeks later.

Last year, Samsung had started a beta testing program for Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge so that the users of these phones could test the beta version to iron out all the issues and bugs. Hence, it is likely that before releasing the final version of the Android 8.0, the South Korean firm may begin a beta testing program for Galaxy S8 duo. Also, the Android Oreo update from Samsung would be overlaid with the latest version of the Samsung’s Experience UI.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ users are likely to receive the update in the last quarter of this year. There is a possibility that Galaxy Note 8 could taste the Oreo update before the end of 2017. The other Samsung phones that are expected to get upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo include Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S7 Active, Galaxy Note FE 2017 version of Galaxy A3, A5, A7, J7, J5 and J7 Prime.

(source)