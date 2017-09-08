Unlocked Galaxy S8 Active May Release Soon As SM-G892U Gets Wi-Fi Certification

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active was launched earlier this month in the U.S. The smartphone that has a model number of SM-G892A is exclusively selling through AT&T in the country. It appears that the South Korean company may gearing up for releasing the Galaxy S8 Active globally as a Samsung handset with model number SM-G892U has received Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA) certification.

The SM-G892U was certified yesterday and since the model number is very similar to that of Galaxy S8 Active. The presence of “U” in the model number indicates that it could be an unlocked version of the Galaxy S8 Active.

The South Korean company has always sold the Active variants of the Galaxy S series exclusively through AT&T in the U.S. The Galaxy S6 Active (SM-890A) and Galaxy S7 Active (SM-891A) were sold only through AT&T in the U.S. However, the WFA certification of SM-892U suggests that Samsung may soon debut the first Active edition of its Galaxy S lineup.

There is no information available on the release date of the alleged unlocked Galaxy S8 Active. However, since it is Wi-Fi certified, its arrival may not be far away. Like the S8 Active, its unlocked edition will be coming with same specs as Galaxy S8 but may come with a different design.

It is expected to feature a MIL-STF-810G and IP68 certified full metallic body instead of glass chassis. Instead of full screen display, it is likely to feature a 5.8-inch S-AMOLED screen with Quad HD resolution and house a larger battery of 4,000mAh capacity. It is expected to feature Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The Galaxy S8 Active is available in unique colors like Meteor Gray and Tungsten Gold. The unlocked edition of the phone may feature the same two colors.

