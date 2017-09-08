Third Batch of MIUI 9 Developer ROM Open Beta Released

Xiaomi has announced the roll out of the third batch of MIUI 9 Developer ROM for models not already captured in the first and second batches. This update is for the China ROM and this should be the open beta since Xiaomi had already rolled out the closed beta to its beta testers a few weeks back. To get the update, users of the models getting the update whose phones are installed with MIUI 8 Developer ROM will get direct OTA upgrade to MIUI 9. On the other hand, those running MIUI 8 Stable version will need to head over to the MIUI official website and apply for unlocking of the ROM. They’ll then manually download MIUI 9 and then flash the ROM into their model. In this case, they’ll need to back up personal data to avoid loss of important documents.

The list of models for the third batch of MIUI 9 closed Beta update include; Mi 3, Mi Note 3, Mi Note 2 / 2S, Mi Pad 3, Mi Pad 2, Mi Pad 1, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 4X-MediaTek version, Redmi Note 4 (all versions), Redmi Note 3S / 3X, Redmi Note 3 (all versions), Redmi Note 2 (all versions), Redmi Note (all versions), Redmi Note 1S, and Redmi Note 1. This update is reputed to be the largest group update Xioami has ever done but there are still a few models whose upgrade will be delayed a little in order to fix some issues.

Xiaomi had already released MIUI 9 Closed Beta updates for the Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 5X, and Redmi Note Note 4X (Qualcomm version) in the first instance. Later on the Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5c, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi 4S, Mi 4c, Mi Note Pro, and Redmi 4X were among the second batch of models that got updates recently. The tech giant is expected to unveil the stable ROM by October. So, if you don’t have any idea how to root your device or flash a ROM, it is not advisable to attempt flashing the ROM because the phone can get permanently damaged. In such situation, it is best to wait for the stable ROM to drop in October.

