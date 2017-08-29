MIUI 9 Stable Version Expected To Be Released By the End of October

Xiaomi yesterday pushed the third batch of MIUI 9 Closed Beta to participants of the beta program and just as we reported, the third batch is made up of a whole lot of Xiaomi models. Except for the Mi 1 and Redmi 2A and a few others whose hardware setup are not robust enough to accommodate the upgrade, all other models not captured in the first and second batch have now gotten the upgrade to MIUI 9.

The MIUI 9 upgrade roll out has been pretty fast and that pace is expected to continue as Xiaomi is expected to release the Developer ROM (open beta) to the public within the next two weeks. After the roll out of the Open beta version of MIUI 9 Developer ROM, the next aspect would be the Stable version. We now have an idea of when Xiaomi will release the MIUI 9 Stable version and it is coming from the VP Marketing at MIUI while responding to a question of when the Stable ROM will be available. The Xiaomi official did not give a specific date but disclosed that usually, the Stable version becomes available about two months or so after the release of a new MIUI version. The official added that this new generation MIUI 9 system upgrade may take longer as the company would not want to push a stable ROM that would later be discovered to still have some issues. The Stable ROM is the final product so it is expected to come with most of the bugs fixed since is updated only once a month or twice or even longer unlike Developer ROM that gets weekly updates.

The VP did not give a definite release date but from his statement, MIUI 9 Stable ROM may likely roll out by the end of October or in the early part of November. We don’t know for now which models will get first but Xiaomi may likely stick with the same format in which the Developer ROM (closed beta) was rolled out, that is the Mi 6 and Mi 5X first.

