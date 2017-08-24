Third Batch of MIUI 9 Closed Beta Includes Almost All Xiaomi Smartphones

Xiaomi has announced the list of models that would feature in the third batch of MIUI 9 Closed Beta updates and this time around the models are many. The list contains almost all the Xiaomi models that are yet to get the update except the Mi 1 and Mi 2A. Xiaomi had disclosed recently in a Weibo post that it would hasten the third batch of MIUI 9 updates but we never expected it would be so soon.

The list of models for the third batch of MIUI 9 closed Beta update include; Mi 3, Mi Note 3, Mi Note 2 / 2S, Mi Pad 3, Mi Pad 2, Mi Pad 1, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 4X-MediaTek version, Redmi Note 4 (all versions), Redmi Note 3S / 3X, Redmi Note 3 (all versions), Redmi Note 2 (all versions), Redmi Note (all versions), Redmi Note 1S, and Redmi Note 1.

Xiaomi had already released MIUI 9 Closed Beta updates for the Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 5X, and Redmi Note Note 4X (Qualcomm version) in the first instance. Later on the Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5c, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi 4S, Mi 4c, Mi Note Pro, and Redmi 4X were among the second batch of models that got updates recently. The third batch of updates would begin rolling to users on August 28 via OTA but you may need to set your device to be able to get automatic OTA update. Do note, though, that this is the China ROM and not the Global ROM. In addition, your device may not get all the functions of MIUI 9 as Xiaomi recently released a list of models that support Split screen multitasking function and it only included models running Android Nougat based MIUI.

