Xiaomi Sets Up Shop In Thailand, Launches The Mi 6 and Redmi Note 4 Series

Xiaomi is gradually expanding to other countries. This year alone, it added Russia, Vietnam, and Mexico to the list of countries where you can officially buy its phones. Today, Southeast Asian country, Thailand, is the latest addition.

Xiaomi will partner with VST ECS, a local Thai company that will handle product distribution and after- sales services. Xiaomi products will be available both online and offline. One of its online partners is Lazada, an e-commerce company owned by the Alibaba Group.

Fans of Xiaomi in Thailand will be able to buy the Mi 6, the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4X, and Redmi 4A phones only for now.

The 6GB RAM +64GB ROM black variant of the Mi 6 will go on sale tomorrow on Lazada for 13,790 Baht (~$414). The 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM version which comes in blue will be available on September 1.

The Redmi Note 4 variant available for sale is the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variants. They will be available in gold, black, and dark gray on Lazada tomorrow, 25th of August for 6,790 Baht (~$204) and 5,790 Baht (~$174) respectively.

The 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM Redmi 4X will be available for 5,190 Baht (~$156), and the Redmi 4A (2GB RAM + 32GB model) will sell for 3,890 Baht (~$117).

Another online retailer that will sell Xiaomi phones in Thailand is IT CITY and it will have the Redmi Note 4 (3GB RAM only), Redmi 4X, and the Redmi 4A for sale.

