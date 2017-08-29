Galaxy Note 8 Awarded with A+ Grade for the Most Innovative & High-Performance Smartphone Display

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

DisplayMate is well-known for benchmarking various kinds of displays. The Samsung Galaxy S8 had scored the highest ever score of A+ on tests conducted by DisplayMate. Even the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge from last year were appreciated as the Best Performing Display by DisplayMate. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features a slightly larger Infinity Display than the Galaxy S8+. DisplayMate has tested the display of the Note 8 and has awarded the highest grade ever of A+

The Galaxy Note 8 features a 6.3-inch flexible OLED screen flanked with the full-screen design. Its display is 20 percent larger and 22 percent brighter than the 5.8-inch screen of the Galaxy S8. The highest brightness offered by Galaxy Note 8’s screen is more than 1,200 nits. No other smartphone offers such a high brightness. DisplayMate claims the Galaxy Note 8 has the most innovative and high-performance smartphone display that it has ever tested.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s screen supports a 3K resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 = 2.05. Most smartphones offer an aspect ratio of 1.78. It supports an accurate 100 percent DCI-P3c color gamut that is mainly used on 4K TV screens.

Since it has acquired certification from UHD Alliance and Mobile HDR Premium, it can support the most recent content that has been designed for 4K UHD Premium televisions.The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and comes with Always-on Display. It offers a pixel density of 521 ppi.

Compared to Galaxy S8, the Galaxy Note 8 comes with various enhancements for absolute color accuracy, view angle, always-on display, personalized auto-brightness control, image processor, performance modes and more. The Galaxy Note 8 also features ambient sensors at its front and rear sides for enhanced automatic brightness. For better night viewing, the phablet features a new night mode blue light filter.

The Galaxy Note 8 is the first Samsung phone to feature dual rear cameras. It is powered by Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 SoC depending on the market. It comes in storage sizes like 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. Other specs include S Pen stylus, Android Nougat OS and 3,300mAh battery.

By rewarding the Galaxy Note 8’s screen with A+ grade, DisplayMate calls it the Best Performing Smartphone Display. To know more on the various tests DisplayMate has conducted on the screen of the Note 8, readers can visit the source link.

