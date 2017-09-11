Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro Announced With 15.6-inch Screen & 8th Gen. Core i7

Xiaomi has unveiled the brand new Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro laptop at the Mi Mix launch event today. The laptop comes with the latest 8th Generation Core i7 processor, trying to take over the high-end market.

The Mi Notebook Pro continues to feature a minimalistic design, but now the laptop is sturdier than before. The company has used a magnesium alloy frame to increase the strength and Xiaomi was kind enough to show us how the laptop came out undamaged even with ninebot going over it multiple times.

There’s one color option available — dark gray, which looks pretty good. It weighs 1.95kgs, which isn’t too light but quite manageable. The design has a few upgrades internally, with a special cooling system featuring larger heat pipes and sinks, expanded fans, thereby making sure that the laptop temperature is controlled at all times.

As for the specs, the Mi Notebook Pro comes in three different variants. There’s a Core i7 (8th Gen) model clocked up to 4GHz along with 16GB of RAM, another Core i7 model but with a smaller 8GB RAM module and finally a less powerful Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM. Note that these are DDR4 dual Channel memory. Also, the laptop features a 256GB PCIe SSD. There’s a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics card as well.

The Mi Notebook Pro comes with a large 15.6-inch screen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 6.52mm narrow bezels on the sides. Other features of the Mi Notebook Pro include a full-size keyboard and fingerprint unlock.

The top end variant of the laptop with Core i7 + 16GB RAM will sell for 6999 Yuan ($1076). The other two variants with Core i7+ 8GB RAM and Core i5 + 8GB RAM will sell for 6399 Yuan ($984) and 5599 Yuan ($860) respectively.