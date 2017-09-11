(Updated: Availability) Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is Official: Smaller, Faster, Stronger!!!

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is now official. After weeks of anticipation, Xiaomi has taken the wraps off its second generation MIX smartphone.

However, the new phone is greatly different from its predecessor in several ways. From the design, to the specs and even down to the price this is a new device.

Mi MIX 2 Design

Unlike the first-gen Mi MIX which is tall and wide, the MIX 2 is shorter and narrower. The largest variant in terms of dimensions is 151.8 mm long and 75.5 mm wide. Compare that to the 2016 Mi MIX which is 158.8 mm long and 81.9 mm wide and you should get the picture.

Xiaomi has maintained the material of choice from the first generation MIX. The ceramic back now has a four-sided curve to allow for a better grip. There have also been some improvements with respect to the audio. The images below should explain better.

Mi MIX 2 Specs

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 has a 5.99-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. The 18:9 aspect ratio display, unsurprisingly is from LG. This type of display has become so popular this year and gives the Mi MIX 2 its narrow form over its predecessor as well as a higher screen-to-body ratio of 90%.

Xiaomi has released the phone in four different memory variants all powered by the Snapdragon 835 mobile platform with an Adreno 540 GPU. They are:

6GB RAM + 64GB ROM 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM 6GB RAM + 256GB ROM 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM (Special Edition)

The Mi MIX 2 doesn’t join the dual camera bandwagon. It has a single sensor at the back and it is the 12MP Sony IMX386. This is the primary sensor in the Mi 6. It has a 1.25μm pixel size, a f/2.0 aperture and 4-axis optical image stabilization. On the right of the lens is a dual LED flash and below it is a fingerprint scanner.

The front camera is a 5MP sensor that supports face recognition and also has autofocus.

The fact that the Mi MIX 2 comes with a smaller display has resulted in a smaller battery. Instead of a 4400mAh battery, it packs a 3400mAh one, just a tad more than that of the Mi 6. The phone supports Quick Charge 3.0 though.

For connectivity, the phone has Bluetooth 5.0 but ditches the 3.5 mm audio jack. It has dual WiFi band support and has support for 43 bands which includes 22 LTE bands. The Mi MIX 2 also comes with MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat. We hope an update to Android 8.0 Oreo isn’t far off.

Mi MIX 2 Pricing and Availability

The Mi MIX 2 will sell for ¥3299 (∼$506) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB model; ¥3599 (∼$552) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB version; and ¥3999 (∼$614) for the 6GB + 256GB model.

The Mi MIX 2 comes in black but Xiaomi also announced a special edition with a full ceramic body that is available in white and black i.e. no metal frame like the others. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and costs ¥4699 (∼$721).

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will go on sale later this month while the special edition variant will be available in October.