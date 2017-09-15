Nubia Z17 Mini Limited Edition With 6GB Of RAM, Aurora Blue Color Launched

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

ZTE’s Nubia has introduced a new edition of the Nubia Z17 Mini in India and it comes with 6GB of RAM. The Z17 Mini was launched in India about three month back but before then, it made headlines in April when it was first unveiled in China due to its amazing design and powerful dual cameras. The dual cameras was the major selling point which Nubia projected in the Indian market when it was first introduced.

However, the new version is equipped with a Snapdragon 653 processor, backed by 6GB of RAM and there is 128GB of storage available. This is a familiar specs for the Z17 Mini as it was launched in China initially with the 4GB variant. But Nubia is introducing it into the Indian market for the first time. In addition, the new edition comes with a new Aurora Blue color.

The Nubia Z17 Mini still sports a 5.2-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920x1080p. Perhaps, the most stand-out feature on the Nubia Z17 Mini is the dual camera setup at the rear, as well as the large pixel selfie shooter. The main camera is a powerful 13MP Sony IMX258 sensor and the secondary sensor is a depth of field camera. The dual camera supports 0.1s mixed focus and also 4K ultra-high definition video recording. It can also capture in slow motion and has time lapse feature. While there is a 16MP selfie camera at the front. The device runs on Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android Marshmallow. There is also a 2950mAh battery crammed inside the device.

Read More: Nubia Z17 Mini Review – A Mid-Range Camera Champion

As for the price, the Nubia Z17 Mini Limited Edition is priced at Rs. 21,499 ($335) and will be available exclusively from Amazon.in starting from today, September 15th.