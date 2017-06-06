Nubia Z17 Mini Launched in India: Same Specs, Slightly Higher Price Tag

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

ZTE’s Nubia has announced the official launch of its Z17 Mini in India. The Nubia Z17 Mini made headlines in April when it was first unveiled in China due to its amazing design and powerful dual cameras. The dual cameras turned out to be the main focus on the device and that is what Nubia is projecting in the Indian market according to a statement by Eric Hu, Country Head, Nubia India.

The Z17 Mini will sell for Rs. 19,999 (~$310) in India which is slightly higher than the price for the base version (4GB + 64GB) in China which started at ¥1699 ($247). If you factor in shipping costs and tax, then the price is just fair enough. Sales of the device would be exclusive to Amazon.In and would commence on June 12 at 12 PM. But you can register now at www.nubiaZ17mini.com so you’ll be notified when the device goes live on Amazon.In. We are looking at a Flash sale here.

The Nubia Z17 Mini isn’t a flagship, the Z17 is, but its design will make you think it is a flagship device. Moreso, the device is available in four different colours which include champagne gold, black gold, red and elegant black. Specs wise, the Z17 Mini uses a Snapdragon 653 processor which is backed by 6GB of RAM. There is also a Snapdragon 652-powered version with 4GB of RAM and this is the version that has hit India.

Perhaps, the most stand-out feature on the Nubia Z17 Mini is the dual camera setup at the rear, as well as the large pixel selfie shooter. The main camera is a powerful 13MP Sony IMX258 sensor and the secondary sensor is a black and white camera which is a depth of field camera. The dual camera supports 0.1s mixed focus and also 4K ultra-high definition video recording. It can also capture in slow motion and has time lapse feature.

