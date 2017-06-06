Nubia UI 5.0 Will Roll Out To Eligible Phones Starting This Month

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Alongside the announcement of the Nubia Z17, the Chinese manufacturer also announced its new UI, Nubia UI 5.0. Nubia has announced that the new UI will be available for eligible devices and have released a roll-out plan.

The update starts with a closed beta version for the Nubia Z11 this month. Then it will make its way as a stable version to the Z17 Mini, the Z11, Z11 Max and Z11 Mini in August.

Second stage of roll-out includes the Z11 Mini S, Z9, Z9 Mini, Z9 Mini Elite Edition, Z9 Max Full Netcom version, Z9 Max Mobile Unicom version and the Z9 Max Elite.

Nubia UI 5.0 brings a number of new features. For example, the icons are animated, so apps like the calendar will change icons according to the season (or weather). You can also long press on an icon to bring up sub-menu options just like you are right-clicking on a PC. There is split-screen multi-tasking and a bunch of other features too.

