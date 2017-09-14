Nokia 2 Launch Nearing? FCC Documents Reveals 4,000mAh Battery

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

In the previous month, the rumored Nokia 2 entry-level smartphone had received FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification in the U.S. Several details on the specs of the phone have appeared in the recent past. The FCC documents have revealed that the Nokia 2 is housing a massive battery of 4,000mAh capacity.

When HMD Global had confirmed that Nokia 8 flagship would be launching on Aug. 16, the fans of the Finnish company were also expecting that the company would be unveiling the Nokia 2 phone. Even though the Nokia 2 has passed FCC certification, there is no information available on its launch.

Leaked photos have revealed that the Nokia 2 would be having a design that is similar to the Nokia 3. It is expected to feature a 5-inch HD screen that will produce a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. It is pegged to be driven by Snapdragon 212 chipset that will be coupled by 1 GB of RAM. Some countries are rumored to receive a MediaTek chipset edition of the smartphone.

It is expected to arrive preinstalled with a stock edition of Android Nougat. An 8-megaixel camera is rumored to be present on the rear of the phone, while the front is pegged to house a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It won’t be featuring a fingerprint reader.

With 4,000mAh battery onboard, it could be the largest battery enabled Nokia-brand Android phone. A single charge may possibly allow the smartphone to last for around 2 days. However, previous reports had revealed that it houses a 2,800mAh battery.

The FCC certification has revealed that the Nokia 2 would be arriving in four variants. The TA-1007 and TA-1029 Nokia 2 models are single-SIM and dual-SIM editions that support LTE bands 5,7 and 38. And, the TA-1035 and TA-1023 are single-SIM and dual-SIM editions that support LTE bands 2, 4, 7, 12, 17 and 38. A new report has revealed that HMD Global has enabled LTE band 5 on TA-1035 and TA-1023 variants of the Nokia 2.

The unlocked Nokia 3 comes with a pricing of around $160. Hence, the Nokia 2 is rumored to arrive with a cheaper pricing than Nokia 3. Apart from entry-level offering, recent reports have revealed that Nokia 9 is the next Android flagship from the Finnish firm. It is pegged to arrive as bigger edition of Nokia 8 along with a full screen design. It is expected to debut before the end of this year.

