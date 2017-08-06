Nokia 2: FCC Certification Reveals Band Support and Dimensions, Still No Specs

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Last week live photos of the Nokia 2, said to have been gotten from the FCC were leaked online. More details have surfaced from the FCC filing but still doesn’t include some of the key specs.

The new info includes schematics and band support for the Nokia 2 a.k.a TA-1029. Even though the Nokia 2 is a budget-smartphone, it will have LTE but limited to just three bands according to the document. The three bands are FDD-LTE B3 (2600 MHz) and B5 (850 MHz), and TDD-LTE B38 (2600 MHz). The Nokia 2 also supports WCDMA (1900 and 900 MHz) and 2.4GHz WiFi.

The schematics show the dimensions and the antenna placements for the phone. The Nokia 2 measures 15.4 cm diagonally (bezels included). With the design of the other Nokia phones so far and the images provided, we are looking at a display size of between 4.5 and 5.0 inches with a 720p resolution.

There is a wireless antenna at the bottom of the phone and a Bluetooth antenna at the top right corner.

The Nokia 2 is expected to come with Qualcomm’s low-end Snapdragon 210/212 mobile platform. It will be paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The quad-core chips only supports up to 8MP cameras, so that is the max we expect on either side of the phone.

The device should come with Android Nougat out of the box and may be targeted at developing countries. But with these specs, the Nokia 2 looks like a good device for Google’s Android Go program. It will be a win-win for both parties. Fans of the Nokia brand will want to snatch up a unit and Google can get a head start towards its next 1 billion users.

