Leaked Nokia 8 Camera Interface Reveals RGB & Monochrome Dual Rear Cam

The Nokia 8 is in the news again, this time around we have leaked screenshots of the device’s camera interface showing us what is possibly the design and we could still grab a couple of features from the shots. The images are credited to have emerged on China’s Baidu, also note that a good number of the leaks concerning the Nokia have come from China and that gives it some credibility. China is among the “first responders” who’ll get the flagship whenever it is official. The unveiling will likely be in China before spreading to other regions.

The main feature we can grab from the leaked Camera interface is that the Nokia 8 indeed has a dual camera setup and the two cameras will be a monochrome sensor and an RGB sensor. The arrangement of the icons on the menu seems to indicate that either sensor can function singly and in a dual camera arrangement. Users will have the option of choosing RGB, dual-lens or Monochrome from the drop down camera setup menu before taking the shot.

In addition, the second photo reveals the presence of a dual camera mode, where you use the rear and the front cameras to create a collage in real time. This isn’t a new feature but isn’t present on all dual camera packing Android phone so it’s nice that the Nokia 8 will have it. Other features are pretty basic, like the self-timer, HDR mode and flash settings.

As a reminder, the Nokia 8 is expected with a 5.7-inch 2K display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor powering it up as well as up to 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. The dual rear camera setup is made up of a 12MP main sensor and Zeiss optics. The device is also expected to pack a 3000mAh battery and will run Android 7.1 out of the box.

