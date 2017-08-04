Alleged Nokia 8 Appears with Android 8.0; Could it Be the First Android O Preloaded Phone?

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Nokia 8 will be officially launching on Aug. 16. The smartphone has appeared times with Unknown Heart label on Geekbench. It has appeared yet again on Geekbench with key specs. This time around it has been found to be running on Android 8.0, the upcoming version of Android. It is likely that Nokia 8 may launch as the first smartphone preloaded with Android 8.0.

The alleged Nokia 8 listing on Geekbench suggests that it is powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset. The SoC is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. It has scored 1,789 on single-core test and 6,494 on multi-core test. The presence of Android 8.0 on the alleged Nokia 8 suggests that the Finnish firm could be launching the handset with Android 7.1.1 Nougat and may be currently testing the major software update of Android 8.0. As mentioned above, there is a possibility that it may be the first smartphone to ship with Android 8.0.

In 2016, Google had released the Android 7.0 Nougat update on Aug. 22 to its Nexus device. After that, the LG had debuted the LG V20 flagship that arrived as the first smartphone preinstalled with Android 7.0 Nougat.

As far as Android O is concerned, it is speculated to release officially by the coming week. Hence, it is likely that the original Pixel phones and some Nexus devices may receive the Android 8.0 update as early as next week. The Nokia 8 may get announced as the first non-Google phone with Android O and possibly start shipping in few weeks.

So far, HMD Global has only released budget and midrange Nokia phones in this year and the fans of the Finnish firm are eagerly waiting to see a Nokia Android flagship smartphone. Hence, the Nokia 8 is one of the most awaited smartphones of this year.

The rumor mill has revealed has plenty of information on the upcoming Nokia flagship. It is expected to arrive with a 5.3-inch display that will produce Quad HD resolution. Rumors suggest that it may be also available in 6 GB RAM option. A pair of 13-megapixel rear cameras from ZIESS optics is expected to be present on the Nokia 8. A 3,000mAh battery is rumored to power the smartphone. It is expected to come in colors like blue, silver and gold.

