Xiaomi Mi 5 To Get MIUI 9 Update Next Week

Xiaomi‘s “lighting fast” latest interface, MIUI 9 was launched last week alongside the Mi 5X and Mi AI speaker. The new ROM is scheduled to become available on the Mi 6 and Redmi Note 4X in addition to the Mi 5X which featured the ROM out-of-the-box. Xiaomi has now revealed via its MIUI Weibo official handle that the Mi 5 will get MIUI 9 update on August 7 which is next week Monday.

The Mi 5 was initially among the next batch of models that would get MIUI 9 update but now, it is in an exclusive list of its own. The device happens to be one of Xiaomi’s top-selling models so, it is no wonder they are giving it a special treatment. That’s just by the way, but the MIUI 9 in question is the China Beta version which means to be able to get the update you’ll have to register for the Beta program right at the MIUI Forum.

In addition, Xiaomi also revealed that next batch of MIUI 9 Developer ROM (Closed Beta) for 12 different models will roll out in mid-August. MIUI comes in Developer ROM and Stable ROM, the Developer ROM is still in development and gets updates weekly except on China’s National holidays. To be able to use the Developer ROM, users must have knowledge of how to successfully flash the ROM on their Xiaomi phones. The models include the Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5c, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi 4S, Mi 4c, Mi Note Pro, and Redmi 4X. This new date is against the August 25 date when the update was initially scheduled to roll out.

MIUI 9 comes with upgrades such as a split-screen feature which would allow users run two separate apps on the same screen. There is also a picture-in-picture mode, a redesigned dock bar, a Smart advert filter, Smart Assistant, Smart App launcher, System optimization and other features.

(source)

