Coolpad Note 5 Lite C Launched: Metal Body, Budget Specs & Cheap Price Tag

It’s been a while since Coolpad released a smartphone especially after the financial troubles of LeEco started. The last reported launch we reported was the Coolpad Cool Play 6 but a new smartphone has been launched by the tech company in India dubbed Coolpad Note 5 Lite C. The phone is a trimmed down version of the Coolpad Note 5 Lite launched in March this year and is the first model Coolpad will launch that would be sold exclusively offline. Also, it runs Android 7.1 Nougat based Cool 8.0 UI, another first for Coolpad.

The Coolpad Note 5 Lite C is an entry level smartphone despite having Android Nougat onboard and having a metal unibody. As far as specs go, the Note 5 Lite C comes with a 5-inch IPS display having a resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels. The device also features a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor running at 1.1 GHz as well as an Adreno 304 GPU. The processor is backed by a 2GB of RAM and there is 16GB of expandable storage. In addition, the Note 5 Lite C features an 8MP main camera at the rear with an f/2.4 aperture and LED flash, as well as a 5MP camera on the front with an f/2.4 aperture. The device also packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM slots, 4G LTE and is fueled by a 2,500 mAh battery.

Talking about the price, the Coolpad Note 5 Lite C comes with a price tag of Rs. 7,777 ($122). The smartphone will be available in grey and gold colors and would be sold offline in stores across India starting from this month.

