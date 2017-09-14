Google Confirms October 4 Event on a Billboard; Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Launching?

Well-known leakster, Evan Blass had claimed that the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones would be debuting on Oct. 5. A billboard has appeared in Boston that hints that Google will be holding a launch event on Oct. 4. It appears that the search engine giant has started teasing the Oct. 4 launch event for Pixel 2 duo.

As it can be seen in the image, the billboard carries the text “ask more of your phone” with a multi-colored “G” logo and Oct. 4 at the bottom. Last year, the original Google Pixel was unveiled on Oct. 4 and some countries like India, it was unveiled on Oct. 5. So, there is a possibility that this year also the search engine may use the same strategy.

The original Pixel and Pixel XL that were sold as “made by Google” products were built by HTC. Reports have revealed that HTC is building the Google Pixel 2 whereas the larger Pixel 2 XL is being manufactured by LG.

The Google Pixel 2 has reportedly received FCC certification in the U.S. in the previous month. It is expected to come with a 5-inch full HD display and the Snapdragon 835 chipset is expected to power the smartphone along with 4 GB of RAM. It is rumored to feature a native storage of 64 GB along with support for external storage.

The rear side of the smartphone may feature a 12-megapixel camera that is coupled with EIS instead of OIS for better shots in darker conditions. It is expected to come in a IP68 certified water and dust resistant chassis.

It will come preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo and carry support for Always-on Display. It may not feature a 3.5mm audio jack. Google is rumored to include the Google Lens app on the phone that will allow users to take a snap of a movie poster, listen to its songs and buy tickets to watch it in the theater. It is also speculated to come with a squeezable frame like the HTC U11.

The Pixel 2 XL is pegged to come with a larger 5.99-inch Quad HD display and may feature a full screen design like the LG V30. Reports suggest that except for the display, the Pixel 2 XL will carry the same specs as its smaller sibling. Reports suggest that Google may also unveil its Google Assistant AI enabled earphones at the upcoming launch event.

