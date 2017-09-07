Alleged Google Pixel 2 Image Leaked; Several Features Like IP68 Chassis, Always On Display Revealed

The launch of Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are almost a month away as both smartphones are expected to debut on Oct. 5. The Pixel 2 that will be sold by Google branding is reportedly being manufactured by HTC. The smartphone has already received FCC certification and today several details on its features have surfaced.

9to5 Google has obtained some images of the Google Pixel 2 from a reliable source. However, the publication has revealed a vague image of the phone to protected the identity of its source. It has revealed that the rear shell of the Google Pixel 2 is made of aluminum. However, the upper one-third of the back panel is made up of glass and the fingerprint reader is present below the glass portion. The frontside of the smartphone is black.

The rear panel features a single camera on its top-left corner. Below the LED flash of the camera are two black dots that appears to be “send” and “receive” sensors of the laser autofocus system. It is also rumored to be equipped with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) instead of OIS. However, there is no information available on the configuration of the front and rear cameras of the Pixel 2.

As far as the design of the Pixel 2 is concerned, it seems to be similar to the original Pixel phone. Also, both Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are now tipped to feature IP68 certified water and dust resistant chassis. Like the original Pixels, the successor models are expected to come with identical specs, but will feature different-sized displays. The Pixel 2 duo are also rumored to arrive in 64 GB and 128 GB storage choices. A recent report reveals that the Snapdragon 835 chipset will be powering both phones.

It is unlikely to feature a 3.5mm audio jack. There is a possibility that the search engine giant may introduced Google Assistant powered headphones with Pixel 2 duo. The box package of the Pixel 2 duo is expected to include a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle.

The handset that is codenamed as “walleye” is rumored to feature a 4.97-inch display that will carry support for full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The ambient display of the phone will come with Always-on Display feature.

Evan Blass has said that Google would be debuting the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on Oct. 5. The publication has claimed that both phones will be preinstalled with Android 8.1 at launch. The company is now rumored to introduce Google Lens alongside the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The source has also revealed that Google has imposed PR embargoes on accessory manufacturers so that Pixel 2 duo details are not leaked before official launch.

(source)