The Cheaper SD653 Powered Nubia Z17 Lite Goes On Sale In China

Nubia announced the Nubia Z17 Lite last week and it was billed to go on sale this September. The device has finally gone up for its first sale in China. The Nubia Z17 Lite is a trimmed down version of the flagship Nubia Z17 which was released in July. The new smartphone has a hardware lineup which places in a mid-range category but its design is very much similar to that of the Z17. The sales commenced simultaneously on Nubia’s official shop, Tmall, and Suning Tesco and the product is still up for grabs on all three channels.

As a result of the trimmed down specs, the Z17 Lite comes with a reduced price tag from its flagship counterpart. The Nubia Z17 Lite 6GB + 64GB version has a price tag of 2,499 Yuan (~$378) while the 6GB + 128GB version sells for 2,799 Yuan (~$455) and it is available in Aurora Blue. While these prices are affordable, they are strikingly close to the retail price for the Z17. For instance, the 6GB + 64GB Nubia Z17 version retails at 2799 Yuan ($411) and that is just a difference of 300 Yuan. While the 6GB + 128GB variant comes in at 600 Yuan higher with a retail price of 3399 Yuan ($500).

As a reminder, the Nubia Z17 Lite features a 5.5-inch Full HD display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor backed by 6GB of RAM while the storage varies between a 64GB model and a higher version with 128GB storage. The device uses a metal body and is also ultra-thin at 7.6mm in thickness. The Z17 Lite also packs a 13MP Mono + 13MP RBG dual rear camera setup while at the front there is a 16MP selfie camera. The camera also comes with Nubia’s NeoVision 7.0 software which uses a bunch of smart algorithms to improve dual camera performance, zoom, scene recognition as well as video recording.

In addition, the lights are kept on by a 3200mAh battery and the Z17 Lite is available in Black Gold, Obsidian Black, and Aurora blue colors. Other features include NFC, Bluetooth 4.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi ac and more.