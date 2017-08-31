Nubia Z17 Lite Is Official: Nubia Z17 With A Snapdragon 653 SoC, Starts At ¥2,499 (~$378)

Nubia has launched a new smartphone in a news conference held in Beijing, China. The Nubia Z17 Lite is the company’s latest addition to the growing line of Nubia Z-series. The Z17 Lite is indeed a Lite version of the flagship Nubia Z17 which was announced a couple of months back. The Z17 Lite was first spotted on TENAA a few months back and utilizes exactly the same bezel-less design as the Z17. There is a dual camera setup at the rear as well. But this model packs a different processor which places it in the mid-range category.

The Nubia Z17 Lite features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor which is a decent chipset and can handle hard gaming. The processor is backed by 6GB of RAM while the storage varies between a 64GB model and a higher version with 128GB storage. The Z17 Lite equally sports a similar 5.5-inch display Full HD (1080p) resolution like its flagship counterpart. The device uses a metal body and is also ultra-thin at 7.6mm in thickness.

The Z17 Lite also features a dual rear camera setup which consists of 13MP Mono + 13MP RBG sensors, while at the front there is a 16MP selfie camera. The camera also comes with Nubia’s NeoVision 7.0 software which uses a bunch of smart algorithms to improve dual camera performance, zoom, scene recognition as well as video recording. The premium mid-ranger will get its power supply from a 3200mAh battery. Other features include NFC, Bluetooth 4.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi ac and more.

The Z17 Lite comes in Black Gold, Obsidian Black, and Aurora blue colors. As for the price, the Nubia Z17 Lite 6GB + 64GB version comes with a price tag of 2,499 Yuan (~$378) while you’ll have to part with 2,799 Yuan for the 6GB + 128GB version (~$455) and it is available in Aurora Blue. The smartphone will go on sale simultaneously on Nubia’s official online store, Suning Tesco, and Tmall as from September 6. Reservations for the first sale is already opened on all three channels. Check out more photos of the Z17 Lite from below.