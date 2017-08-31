Charge Test: UMIDIGI S2 & S2 Pro’s 5100mAh Battery Fully Charges In 150 Minutes (Video)

The UMIDIGI S2 and UMIDIGI S2 Pro are the latest flagships from UMIDIGI. Both devices feature a 5.99-inch 18:9 full-screen immersive display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection. They also pack a massive 5100mAh battery that makes it the first full-screen phone with a 2-day battery life.

The large battery in addition to the software optimizations will allow users enjoy hours long of entertainment on its unique display. For devices with big batteries like this, it is imperative that they come with a form of fast charging technology.

The UMIDIGI S2/S2 Pro doesn’t disappoint and to prove that it does have fast charging, UMIDIGI has made a charge test video showing how fast the S2 and S2 Pro charge.

In the 59-seconds long time-lapse video, we see the UMIDIGI S2 reaches a charge of 35% in just 30 minutes and a full charge in 150 minutes (2½ hours). Both phones are able to achieve this due the use of MediaTek’s Pump Express+2.0 quick charge technology.

Pump Express+2.0 allows the device draw between 5V and 20V of technology while charging without damaging it, offering charging speeds that are up to 2x+ faster than conventional charging.

UMIDIGI states that the 5100mAh battery should suffice for up to 55 hours of phone call, 16.4 hours of playback or 794 hours of standby time.

The UMIDIGI S2/S2 Pro isn’t official yet as it is expected to launch in October. However some other specification details that have been announced include the RAM which is 6GB, 64GB/128GB of built-in storage, and the presence of NFC. Both phones also have dual rear Sony cameras and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The S2/S2 Pro will be powered by a Helio P25 SoC clocked at 2.6GHz.

READ MORE: Full Specs of bezel-less UMIDIGI Crystal Revealed! (Video)

The phones will be available in red and a limited edition Mercury Silver. Visit the official UMIDIGI S2/S2 Pro page to enter for the chance to win a UMIDIGI S2 Pro. The winner will be announced on the 25th of September.