Meet the New BlitzWolf BW-ES2 In-ear Earphone With Dual Dynamic Drivers, Mic

How do you listen to your audio? Headphones have been around for ages, and although you’ve probably been through a few different styles, little has changed in the actual parts that count, the drivers. The best standard drivers are tuned to sound great and have diaphragms engineered to widen frequency range. With all this tech you still can’t beat the physical limitations of a single driver. When a single driver is pressed to produce a full range, it will distort much easier than if it was only covering a smaller range. The wider the range, the greater the distortion.

Dual Sounds Better

Quality home theater and car audio split the frequency into a Subwoofer, midrange, and tweeter. The same logic is packed into dual driver earbuds. When dual drivers blend, you have a full-spectrum of sound that a single driver could never replicate. Less distortion, more volume. What you listen to will sound more natural and almost realistic.

Blitzwolf packed dual driver tech into their latest pair of headphones, the BS2. These headphones deliver a mouth-watering sound experience unrivaled to the capabilities of a single driver. Released in mid-2017, they have been rated as excellent value for money and produce sound that rivals much more expensive professional audio equipment.

Unboxing the Blitzwolf BW-ES2 is where it all begins, the full package includes a gift box and zipper carry bag. Both the cool matte black and attractive red versions of the BS2 have a semi transparent case so you can see the drivers in action. From the box to your ears, the BS2 is a quality experience.

BlitzWolf also has an outstanding reputation for speakers, fast chargers, cables, and other phone accessories. Their previous headphones are made with the latest tech including graphene drivers. Dual drivers are not a new concept, but in the past, they were relegated to the top end. Sound engineers and musicians have been enjoying the wider sound range that dual drivers bring for years. BlitzWolf’s dual drivers offer excellent sound, and from the gift box to the sound output, the BS2 is an extraordinary set of headphones. Your ears and eyes will be impressed. The BS2 is available on Banggood and Amazon but you can scoop up more details and find out where to buy from here.