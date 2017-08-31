Sony Xperia XA1 Plus to be Also Unveiled at IFA 2017; Specs & Renders Appear

Earlier this year, Sony had unveiled the Sony Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA Ultra smartphones that respectively features 5-inch and 6-inch displays. A Russian publication has revealed that Sony may unleash a new smartphone called Xperia XA1 Plus at the upcoming Sony IFA 2017 launch event on Aug. 31. The leaked renders of the smartphone have also appeared.

Since the rumored Xperia XA1 Plus is expected to arrive with a 5.5-inch display, this new handset will slot itself between Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra phones. The Xperia XA1 Plus is rumored to carry support for full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The MediaTek MT6757 chipset that is also known as Helio P20 along with 4 GB of RAM is speculated to power the Xperia XA1 Plus.

It will be arriving with a native storage of 32 GB and it is rumored to include a 3,430mAh battery. It is interesting to note that this battery would be one of the biggest that Sony has used in its smartphones. The 6-inch Xperia XA1 Ultra has a battery of 2,700mAh capacity and the 5.5-inch Xperia XZ Premium smartphone features a 3,230mAh battery.

The Xperia XA1 Plus may feature a 23-megapixel rear camera and a front-facing snapper of 8-megapixel. It may arrive preloaded with Android 7.0 Nougat OS and will be upgradeable to Android 8.0 Oreo. As of this writing, there is no information available on its pricing. Renders indicate that it would be coming in four colors like black, pink, gold and blue

Reports have revealed that Sony may announce at least 3 smartphones through its IFA 2017 event. Previous reports have revealed that the Japanese company would be launching flagship phones like Sony Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact at IFA 2017. However, there is no accurate information available on the third device.

The Xperia X1 with mid-range specs like 5-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 660 chipset, 4 GB of RAM and 2,800mAh battery could be the third Sony phone that may get unveiled at Sony IFA 2017. Yesterday, we had reported that Sony could be working on a new phablet called Sony Xperia XZ1 Ultra. The rumor mill has also revealed some information on other unreleased Sony phones like a bezel-less flagship, the Snapdragon 810 powered Xperia ZG Compact, a 6.2-inch Sony flagship and a Xperia X Ultra phablet with 6.4-inch display. The Japanese company is also rumored to introduce its in-house chipset at the IFA 2017.

