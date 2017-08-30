Sony G8541 with 6.2-inch FHD Display, SD 835, Android Oreo Gets Spotted; Could it be Xperia XZ1 Ultra?

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Sony will be holding its IFA 2017 event on Aug.31. The rumor mill has revealed that the Japanese company would be debuting the Sony Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact with flagship specs at the upcoming launch event. Reports have also revealed that the company may unveil Xperia X1 too at IFA 2017. It appears that it will be also unveiling a new phablet as a new device with model number G8541 has appeared on GFXBench benchmarking site.

The Sony G8541 has a 6.2-inch full HD display and it is driven by Snapdragon 835 chipset as the listing show the presence of Adreno 540 graphics along with 4 GB of RAM. The internal storage of the device is 128 GB and it is preinstalled with Android 8.0 Oreo that is overlaid with Sony’s own UI.

It features a rear camera of 19-megapixel that will carry support for 4K video recording. It could be the same Motion Eye sensor with 960 fps slow motion video shooting support that is available on Xperia XZ Premium and Xperia XZ smartphones. It has a selfie camera 12-megapixel that also supports 4K video shooting. Some of its other features include NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, gyroscope, accelerometer, barometer, proximity sensor and GPS.

Read More: Sony Xperia XZ1 & XZ1 Compact Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch

Interestingly, the Sony G8541 listing includes another display variant of 12.3 inches which supports 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. It could either be a miscalculation or there is a possibility that Sony may release a tablet variant of the same device. Reports suggest that the G8541 could be a successor of the Sony Xperia Z Ultra phablet from 2013. Hence, the Sony G8541 is speculated to launch as Xperia XZ1 Ultra. Other rumors suggest that it would be sporting a IP68 certified chassis.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ Compact are speculated to be powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. The Xperia XZ1 is expected to feature a 5.2-inch full HD screen and 3,000mAh battery whereas the XZ1 Compact is pegged to house a 4.6-inch HD screen and a 2,800mAh battery. Both smartphones are expected to arrive with 19-megapixel rear cameras and 12-megapixel front cameras. They are also preinstalled with Android 8.0 Oreo. The leaked renders of the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact have been already revealed.

(source)