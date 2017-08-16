Alleged Sony Xperia XZ1’s Design Gets Revealed as IFA 2017 Announcement Gets Close

Sony will be holding a IFA 2017 press conference on Aug. 31. It is expected to unleash the Sony Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact flagship smartphones. The Xperia XZ1 is speculated as the successor of the Xperia XZ and Xperia XZs smartphones. Well-known leakster @OnLeaks and CompareRaja have worked together reveal the alleged renders of the Xperia XZ1.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 renders suggest that it resembles a lot with Xperia XZs. It has a simple metal body design but comes with large bezels above and below the screen. The top left corner of the rear panel features the main camera. The large-sized LED flash sit horizontal to the camera. Its placement is similar to that of Xperia XZ Premium, but more towards the middle.

The bottom side of the Xperia XZ1 has a USB-C port whereas the topside features a 3.5mm audio jack. The right side of the smartphone features a Power button that may probably come embedded with a fingerprint reader. The volume controllers are also present on the right side along with a dedicated button for launching the camera. The left side of the Xperia XZ1 does not feature any button, but includes a microSD / SIM card slot.

The dimensions of the Sony Xperia XZ1 are 146.8 x 73.4 x 7.6mm which makes it slightly bigger than the Xperia XZs 146 x 72 x 8.1mm. Also, the new XZ1 is smaller than the predecessor phone. Like the Xperia XZs, the successor smartphone is expected to come with a 5.2-inch display. It is expected to support full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.

Previous rumors revealed that the Sony Xperia XZ1 will be powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. It is expected to feature a 19-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing snapper. It is expected to arrive preinstalled with Android 8.0 and it is pegged to come with a 3,000mAh battery. Its model number has been revealed by the rumor mill as G8441 and it is also rumored to be available in dual-SIM version.

The Xperia XZ1 Compact with model number G8341 is also expected to come with similar specs. Rumors have revealed that a 4.6-inch HD display will be present on it. Its other specs include Snapdragon 835, 4 GB RAM, Android 8.0, 19-megapixel rear camera and 12-megapixel selfie snapper and 2,800mAh battery. A mid-range Xperia X1 featuring 5-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 835, 2,800mAh and same set of cameras is also expected to get unveiled on Aug. 31.

