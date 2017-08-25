Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact Official Renders Leaked Before August 31 Launch

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Sony is expected to debut the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact with flagship specs on Aug. 31. Yesterday, the leaked renders of Sony Xperia XZ1 were revealed by well-known leakster, Roland Quandt. The leakster has today revealed the official looking renders of the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact.

The images of the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact shows that its design similar to its bigger sibling, the Xperia XZ1. Also, the smartphone has a thicker appeal. The handset seems to be sporting a polycarbonate body with matte finish and its antenna lines are not visible.

Such a design was also seen on the Xperia XA1 Ultra. Like the XA1 Ultra, the XZ1 Compact may feature a NFC chip at the center of its back panel. Another distinctive feature of the Xperia XZ1 Compact that is similar with its bigger sibling is that it features a horizontally aligned LED flash that is placed some distance away from rear camera.

There is a possibility that the fingerprint reader would be embedded under the Power button on the right edge of the phone. The right side of the Xperia XZ1 Compact also features a volume rocker and a dedicated camera button. The topside of the smartphone features a 3.5mm audio jack and the microSD card / SIM card slot is present on the left side of the phone. The frontside features a pair of speakers placed respectively on the top and bottom bezels.

Previous reports have revealed that the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact has a model number of G8441. Its listing on Geekbench and AnTuTu has revealed the key specs of the smartphone.

Read More: Unknown Sony Xperia ZG Compact with Snapdragon 810 Spotted On Geekbench

The benchmark listing of the Xperia XZ1 Compact have revealed that it would be coming with a 4.6-inch screen that may carry support for HD resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels. Like its larger sibling, the XZ1 Compact is speculated to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. It may feature a 19-megapixel Motion Eye sensor on its rear side. Also, it is pegged to feature a 2,800mAh battery and come preloaded with Android 8.0 Oreo.

Quandt has revealed that it would be selling in the U.K. with a pricing of 499 GBP (~$638). A Polish retailer has revealed that the Xperia XZ1 Compact would be coming in color choices such as Black, Horizon Blue, Snow Silver and Twilight.

(source|via)